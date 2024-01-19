Burt’s Bees sold out its Hidden Valley Ranch-flavored lip balm

Just when you think you’ve heard of every unique lip balm flavor — looking at you, dill pickle lip balm — there’s a new flavor that will make you do a double take.

Burt’s Bees has teamed up with Hidden Valley Ranch for a lip balm set just in time for Super Bowl LVII that the company says “infuses the irresistible flavors of a basket of wings into your favorite lip balm.”

The limited-edition pack of Burt’s Bees lip balm comes with four flavors that make up the basket of wings: Hidden Valley Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Crunchy Celery and Fresh Carrot.

“This all started with an April Fools social post featuring Hidden Valley Ranch lip balm,” Mariah Eckhardt, general manager at Burt’s Bees said in a press release. “Fans responded so enthusiastically. So, for an exciting, limited release, we’re bringing together two fan favorites—Burt’s Bees lip balm and Hidden Valley Ranch. This delightfully unexpected union comes just in time for dry lip season and game day.”

But if you wanted to get your hands on it, you're out of luck!

The new Burt’s Bees x Hidden Valley Ranch Dippers Lip Balm 4-Pack was priced at $11.99 on Burt’s Bees website and it sold out in just a few hours after it launched.

This is not the only interesting collaboration from Hidden Valley, which also teamed up with Van Leeuwen to create ranch-flavored ice cream. While no longer available, the ice cream was sold exclusively at Walmart last spring.

Van Leeuwen described it as having the “savory flavors of ranch, including buttermilk, flavorful herbs and a touch of sweetness.” They suggested pairing it with salty snacks like pretzels or potato chips.

Were you able to grab some Burt’s Bees Hidden Valley Lip Balm before it sold out?

This story was originally published by Kaitlin Gates at Simplemost.

