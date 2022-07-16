Brendyn Jones joined Idaho News 6 in July 2022 after graduating from the University of Illinois with a degree in journalism. He works as a multimedia journalist covering sports.

At Illinois, Brendyn covered almost every Division I sport in his four years through a combination of print, audio, and broadcast journalism. He knew he wanted to pursue the field after taking a sports journalism class at Illinois, where he saw the power that storytelling could have.

Brendyn is new to the Treasure Valley and looks forward to learning about the culture and covering football games on The Blue.