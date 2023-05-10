Braves and baseball celebrate Asian Pacific Heritage Month

The Atlanta Braves are celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with a special night game against the Boston Red Sox. Fans will be treated to a cultural t-shirt as K-pop music fills the stadium before the game.

According to theAtlanta Regional Commission, Asian Americans are the fastest growing population in the region. The population has more than doubled in 10 years, and now accounts for 7% of residents, or more than 300,000 people.

Teams are keeping an eye on the changing demographics of America by celebrating various cultures. It's no secret that Major League Baseball is losing fans, with MLB reporting a loss of 11 million in-person fans between 2007 and 2019.

One way to get new fans is to appeal to the diversity of a team's base, and the diversity of America. Vietnamese American Kory Le Phillips appreciates the Braves' outreach.

"I’m an athlete myself, so seeing other players from my family’s country, playing out here and making the big leagues — I love it. I love how diverse my culture is," Phillips said.

The Atlanta Braves staff say they are excited to celebrate the second annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Night.

"The Braves are proud to honor and recognize the important contributions that Asian American, and Pacific Islander athletes, fans and employees have made to the team and the game of baseball," said Braves Director of Marketing and Diversity Eugene Brooks. The celebration of cultures is why Phillips is a Braves fan.

"There’s something so different about the Braves, I love it. I love how open and welcoming they are too," she said.

Asians are the newest group of players that teams are scouting from professional leagues like Nippon Baseball of Japan, Korea Baseball Organization as well as Asian American players in the United States.

SEE MORE: Shame and stigma: Asian cultural issues preventing mental health care

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com