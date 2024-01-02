Anderson Cooper falls apart in laughter when John Mayer calls in from cat cafe

You can always count on Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen to deliver some laughs during their annual “New Year’s Eve Live” show on CNN. But they had a particularly hilarious moment this year during an interview with John Mayer.

The seven-time-Grammy-winning musician was in Japan and had just performed at Tokyo’s Blue Note. When he called in for his chat with the hosts, he was drinking beer at a cat cafe in Tokyo called Cats in the Box. And he was surrounded by several house cats stepping around him on the bar.

“This doesn’t look sanitary, John,” Cohen began, as Cooper burst into giggles.

“You know, I believe it passes all health codes,” Mayer deadpanned in reply. “I think it’s just fine … This is a place you can come, enjoy a drink or two and talk to cats.”

Cohen, though, continued to press Mayer about the location. “You’re in the bar, and there are cats everywhere,” he said, incredulously. “There are cats licking each other!”

AP Photo

MORE: The story behind Taylor Swift’s Time Person of the Year cover photo with her cat

“It’s a cat bar,” Mayer answered seriously. “I mean, I don’t know how much more clear I can be about the objective of this place.”

As he spoke, an orange cat turned away from the camera, lifted its tail and showed the world its rear end. Cooper, who was already trying to contain his laughter, had to step off camera for a moment in an attempt to regain his composure.

“Just the shot of the cat’s [butt] in your face is making him delirious,” said Cohen, as Cooper wiped his eyes and tried to breathe.

Mayer smoothly kept up the bit, somberly feeding the cats a treat from a tube, something he described as “a gelatinous cat paste.”

Eventually, Cohen tried to press on with the interview, asking Mayer what he forecasted for their year ahead.

“Well, if it’s anything like my 2024, you’ll be surrounded by cats.”

As the interview drew to a close, they did have a chance to discuss Mayer’s new channel 14 on Sirius XM, “Life with John Mayer,” in which the music is curated by the singer-songwriter himself.

“The concept is that it changes throughout the day,” Mayer explained, as a cat jumped past him in front of the lens. “It plays different music, through different times of the day, different days of the week.”

Then he went on to compare the new channel with his current surroundings. “This is sort of like going to a restaurant or a cat bar,” he said. “Think about going to a cat bar where the cats are already picked out for you.”

You can watch the purrfectly adorable interview here:

MORE: Anderson Cooper shared a sweet message for his son Wyatt’s birthday

Cohen asked Mayer if his band Dead and Company would be coming together to perform in the next year.

“I’m not at liberty to say just yet,” Mayer replied. “But have hope.”

Soon it was time to sign off, and Cohen and Cooper knew just how to say goodbye.

“Meow, meow, meow, meow, meow!” they cried in unison.

Anderson Cooper falls apart in laughter when John Mayer calls in from cat cafe originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

> > SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter < <