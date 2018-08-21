Matt Sizemore joined the "Good Morning Idaho" anchor desk in August of 2018, and couldn't be more thrilled to be back in Idaho. Before moving to the beautiful state capitol, he was a news anchor/reporter for the CBS station on the Central Coast of California (Monterey/Salinas/Santa Cruz). Before that was his big introduction to Idaho where he was the Sports Director/Anchor/Reporter for the CBS station in Lewiston, ID. That's where he learned all about the great state of Idaho and fell in love with it (AND his wife who he met there!).

Originally from the Los Angeles area, Matt has been in the broadcast and entertainment industry for nearly two decades now, with experience in television, radio, and acting. He is also passionate about the sports world, having been a play-by-play announcer on the radio, a highlight assistant for Fox Sports and a PA Announcer for several different baseball teams.



He's also worked behind the scenes and in front of the camera for a national comedy show, reported news and traffic in Los Angeles and has been the voice for many different commercials, movie trailers, and a major video game.



Matt is a die-hard fan of several teams including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Lakers, Kings, and the Denver Broncos. You'll probably find him on hiking trails or walking tours with his wife, Sophia and his giant Yellow Lab, Kobe, checking out all the amazing local restaurants, at the gym, or watch sports anywhere he can find them!

You can follow Matt on Facebook, or email him Matt.Sizemore@kivitv.com