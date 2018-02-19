Maleeha Kamal

Maleeha was born and raised in Houston, Texas. She attended the University of Houston and graduated cum laude, earning two bachelor's degrees: one in Journalism and one in Public Relations.

While attending UH, she interned for the FOX, ABC, and PBS stations in Houston, while also co-hosting a radio show.

After college, she worked as an MMJ at TV stations in South and East Texas.

Maleeha says she loves being a journalist. From covering City Hall to human interest stories, Maleeha wants to help people through her work.

In her spare time, this Texas girl likes to hike, do hot yoga, cook, catch up on Netflix, and explore the Treasure Valley.