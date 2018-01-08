Local Sales Manager - Merri Hanson

1:25 PM, Nov 11, 2016
54 mins ago
Lee M.Vander Boegh
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hailing originally from the Seattle area, I have spent more than 20 years in the media industry and specialize in developing strategic and sound marketing solutions to help businesses succeed. 

Now as the Local Sales Manager at 6 On Your Side, I have the privilege of working for a leading multi-media company and taking my passion of coaching and developing people and growing businesses to a whole new level.  I am enthusiastic about what we are doing here at KIVI and look forward to serving the local businesses and our community now and into the future!

