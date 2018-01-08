Dawn McClary

Account Executive Dawn McClary

Lee M.Vander Boegh
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 My name is Dawn McClary and I have worked for Boise’s ABC affiliate for over 20 years. I made the choice to move to beautiful Boise, Idaho from Southern Indiana having graduated from Indiana University- Bloomington. I found my professional niche in broadcast advertising sales in 1990.

Journal Broadcast Group has grown in this marketplace to include 2 major national affiliations, ABC and FOX networks, 3 additional secondary channels, 4 FM Radio stations and internet services. This is a lot of marketing opportunities under one roof and it would be my pleasure to work with you to advise you of the most effective way to use your marketing dollars.

I am full of integrity and will always shoot straight with you. Together, we will develop a solid marketing strategy that will get you the results you desire using a combination of the most powerful marketing venues available, TV, Radio and/or the Internet.

The best part of working with me, besides the results you will receive, is the fun we will have together throughout the process. I believe in creating a client for life and will do all I can to help your business grow!

Phone: (208) 381-6628
Email: dawn.mcclary@kivitv.com

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top