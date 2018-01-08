Phillip Barnes

With several years of marketing and media experience in both small and large markets, I love helping local business grow and developing my network throughout Boise and beyond. Keeping in touch with new trends and technologies both on-air and online, I hold a close eye on where the industry is moving, and implement that knowledge toward everything I develop. Strategy and accomplishment are at the core of my ambition, and I work daily at turning dreams into goals, and goals into reality.

Born and raised in Idaho, it didn’t take me long to develop the values of a strong work ethic and a steadfast integrity, coming with it a love for the Gem State and all who live here. I strive for excellence in everything I touch, and revel in the fine details and making whatever I have my hands on the best it can be. I’m extremely fortunate to have found a team that shares that passion here at KIVI and E.W. Scripps.

Looking for a partner toward success? Reach out via the information below!