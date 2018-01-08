My name is Peter Syring and I’m a Boise State alumnus on a mission. I love to help local business grow and attract new customers through TV and Online marketing strategies. Even more so, I love creating a lasting relationship with people. I’m in this position to be an expert in all things marketing and act as a trusted advisor to you to ensure you’re not wasting time or money – and I will be exactly that. I will be upfront and honest with you, and give my best effort to make sure we are on the same page. I also want this to be a fun experience, and I guarantee we will share some laughs along the way.

The opportunities we have for you to reach your audience are limitless – as our parent company E.W. Scripps created networks like HGTV and Travel channel – and we have digital opportunities nationally to locally, exclusive access to the Weather Channel App, as well as a host of other opportunities in addition to KIVI 6. Working together, we will develop a campaign that makes sense for your business and exceeds your goals and expectations.

I’m excited to hear from you and can’t wait to get started on helping grow your business!

Go Broncos!

Phone: (208) 381-6610

Email: peter.sying@kivitv.com