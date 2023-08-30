11 Labor Day sales you won’t want to miss

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Labor Day traditionally marks the unofficial end of summer. That may make you sad, but retailers around the country are offering some major retail therapy to help boost your end-of-summer blues.

During the Labor Day weekend, shoppers will find deep discounts on a wide range of products. Whether you’re looking for electronics, lawn and garden supplies, clothing, health and beauty products or even a new mattress, the next few days are full of opportunities to save a lot of money.

If you’re ready to do some serious shopping and unsure where to start, we’ve got you covered. We found 11 retailers who have Labor Day sales worth checking out.

1. Amazon

It may not be Prime Day, but Amazon’s Labor Day deals shouldn’t be overlooked. No matter what you want, you’re likely to find something marked down by the online retailer.

The sale runs through Monday, Sept. 4 and we’ve seen discounts close to 80% off on some items.

Here are a couple deals that might pique your interest:

$269.99 (was $411.99) at Amazon

You can buy this wet-dry vacuum for 34% off the regular retail price and save $142 during the Labor Day sale.

Get the BISSELL CrossWave Cordless Max Wet-Dry Vacuum from Amazon for $269.99 (was $411.99).

$229.99 (was $329.99) at Amazon

For a limited time, get 30% off and save $100 on this kitchen gadget to make mealtime fast and simple.

Get theNINJA Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Duel Heat Countertop Oven from Amazon for $229.99 (was $329.99).

2. Walmart

Walmart’s Labor Day Sale has something for everyone!

This sale also runs through Monday, Sept. 4, but supplies may run out before the weekend ends. So, don’t miss your chance to pick up great deals like these:

$39.98 (was $54) at Walmart

Ree Drummond’s “country casual” place setting features four dinner plates, four salad plates and four bowls. It’s 25% off during the holiday weekend.

Buy The Pioneer Woman Vintage Bloom 12-Piece Dinnerware Set at Walmart for $39.98 (was $54).

$168 (was $409) at Walmart

This trendy and beautiful TV stand is nearly 60% off during this Labor Day sale! The shelves are adjustable and the stand can hold up to a 65-inch TV.

Buy the Woven Paths Farmhouse Sliding Barn Door TV Stand at Walmart for $168 (was $409).

3. Lowe’s

Lowe’s End of Summer Sale runs through Sept. 6 and you’ll find tons of deals on lawn and garden products like this:

$199 (was $219) at Lowes

Prepare for your fall lawn cleanup with the Ego Power+ 56-Volt Battery Handheld Leaf Blower. You can get it for $20 off this weekend.

Get the Ego Power+ 56-Volt Battery Handheld Leaf Blower from Lowe’s for $199 (was $219.)

4. Old Navy

Get up to 60% off on regular-priced items and up to 75% off on clearance items from Old Navy through the Labor Day weekend. Stock up on wardrobe staples, including:

$15 (was $39.99) at Old Navy

This is the perfect dress to go from summer to fall. Choose from three different colors and patterns and sizes ranging from XS through 4X.

Get the Waist-Defined Ruffle-Trim Mini Dress for Women from Old Navy for $15 (was $39.99).

5. Target

This is a great weekend to shop at Target. The Summer Send-Off Sale, running through Sept. 4, has low prices on items like groceries, appliances and more for shoppers to get the most out of the holiday weekend.

$49.99 (was $74.99) at Target

One of the best-known cookware brands is on sale this weekend at Target, including this 12-piece set marked down 33% off the regular retail price.

Get theT-Fal Simply Cook Ceramic Cookware, 12-piece set in Blue from Target for $49.99 (was $74.99)

6. Ulta

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale blows through Labor Day weekend and lasts through Sept. 16! But you’ll want to grab the savings while they last because many of these items are popular and can disappear without notice.

You’ll get 50% off many products, including this:

$10.50 (was $21) at Ulta

This brow pomade from Anastasia Beverly Hills is marked down 50% right now. Choose from more than a dozen colors for your perfect match to make your brows beautiful.

Get DIPBROW Waterproof, Smudge Proof Brow Pomade from Ulta for $10.50 (was $21).

7. Wayfair

Find something to give your home a new look during Wayfair’s Labor Day Clearance Sale. You’ll find deals up to 70% off retail prices through Monday, Sept. 4.

$569.99 (was $1,425) at Wayfair

One of our favorite finds from the Wayfair sale is this 5-pice outdoor furniture set. It’s marked down 60% and you’ll get the sofa, two chairs, cushions, and the table with storage delivered to your door.

Get the Arlington Wicker 5 – Person Seating Group with Cushions & Storage from Wayfair for $569.99 (was $1,425).

8. Home Depot

The home improvement retailer holds its Labor Day sale through Sept. 4 and is offering discounts in all of its departments. Check out this deal from the appliance section:

$628 (was $999.99) at Home Depot

This large, self-cleaning washer has state-of-the-art technology to reduce noise and vibration. You can choose from 10 pre-set cycles and five temperature levels for your laundry needs.

It’s marked down 37% during the limited-time holiday sale.

Get the Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. High-efficiency front Load Washer with Self-Clean+ in Brushed Black from Home Depot for $628 (was $999.99).

9. Tempur-Pedic

The mattress company’s Labor Day Sitebuster sale offers up to 40% on inventory while supplies last.

$2,099 (was $3,499) at Tempur-Pedic

The best sale we found here was for the adjustable Tempur-Pedic Essential set. If you’re ready to splurge on a new bed, you’ll save 40% on this set, which includes the power base, mattress, and delivery.

Get the TEMPUR-Essential + EASE Power Base – Queen from Tempur-Pedic for $2,099 (was $3,499).

10. Emma Sleep

Need to find an affordable mattress to replace your old one? Emma Sleep’s Labor Day Sale which is on through Sept. 4, features up to 50% off on most inventory.

You’ll want to keep checking through the weekend, as the retailer may change its sale items occasionally. If you find something you like on sale, immediately put it in your cart and grab the deal!

$529 (was $1,053) at Emma Sleep

The original mattress is on sale for 50% off the regular retail price. It comes with three layers of pressure-relieving foam and 100 support points for your body. It comes with a 10-year warranty and a 100-night free trial with a money-back guarantee.

Get the Emma Original Mattress, Queen from Emma Sleep for $529 (was $1,053).

11. Zappos

Find a new pair of shoes for fall thanks to Zappos’ Labor Day Sale. They have flats, sneakers, heels and more marked down up to 50% through Monday, Sept. 4.

$17.99 (was $59.95) at Zappos

Crocs continue to ride a wave of popularity in pop culture and fashion. Anyone can wear this clog and you’ll save $41.96 during the holiday weekend sale.

Get the Crocs Baya Clog (Unisex) fromZappos for $17.99 (was $59.95).

