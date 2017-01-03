Winter Storm Warning for the Valley Wednesday

Another snowstorm is bearing down on the northwest and is targeting the Treasure Valley with significant snow totals to add to our already deep snowpack!
Snow will increase overnight and we can expect 1"-2" of new snow for the Wednesday morning commute then another 2"-5" of snow by Wednesday night. The Wednesday afternoon commute will likely be treacherous with significant snow falling.
Boise should see at least 4" of snow with higher amounts to the south of I-84 and towards Mountain Home.
A deep freeze will follow for a few day then a warming trend COULD cause some melting with more snow changing to rain over the weekend. We will have to see if this warming actually materializes.