Snow & Rain this Weekend

Three weaker systems will bring valley rain & snow along with mountain snow. The first moves through the valley overnight with a mix of rain & snow with the chance of a coating to an inch of new snow in Ada County and much of Canyon County while the Ontario area and Weiser could see 1"-3".

While some rain & snow showers will occur from time to time on Saturday the second storm will hit for Sunday with valley snow & rain that could amount to 1"-3".

The final system will be Monday morning with colder temperatures we could be dealing with some light snow covering roadways during the Monday morning commute. Stay tuned...