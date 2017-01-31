Light Snow Could Cause Slick Roads

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 1:43PM MST expiring February 1 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Union, Wallowa

Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 1:43PM MST expiring February 1 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Umatilla, Union, Wallowa

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 1:43PM MST expiring February 1 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Morrow, Umatilla, Union

Winter Storm Watch issued January 29 at 4:08PM MST expiring February 1 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Umatilla, Union, Wallowa