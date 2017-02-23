SYSCO KITCHEN: The Mirage shows off their Prime Rib
1:46 AM, Feb 23, 2017
The Mirage is located 24 miles south of Ontario Oregon on highway 201. We are open 7 days a week. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. We have a variety of choices on the menu, most items are homemade. We are a small restaurant but we have great food and good service at a reasonable price.
We serve our famous prime rib every Friday and Saturday night. So we are ready to accommodate you, reservations are recommended. Please call early!
Recipe
Prime Rib
Cover top of prime rib with salt and seasoning, put in oven @475 for 25 minutes. Turn oven down to 250 and slow cook till you reach the temp you desire on your meat thermometer.