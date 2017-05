Growler’s Pizza Grill is a family owned restaurant that was started in beautiful downtown McCall, Idaho in 2013. We specialize in pizza (homemade crust made daily), sandwiches ( homemade focaccia bread made daily) and hamburgers (hand-pressed patties- never frozen). We also have the freshest salad bar in town! We hope you are as excited as we are for our new location in Boise!

Recipe:

Double R Ranch (2) quarter pound patties

Stoneground Bun

Ghost Pepper Cheese

Roasted Greek Red Pepper

Growlers Special Sauce

Lettuce/pickle/onion/tomato