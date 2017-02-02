SYSCO KITCHEN: Summerville's Cafe makes Grandma's Breakfast Casserole
3:00 PM, Feb 2, 2017
3:05 PM, Feb 2, 2017
Established in 1946 Summerville’s café has been a constant fixture in the community of Riggins Idaho. Recently under new ownership our goal is to provide our customers with consistent quality food and service with a friendly face and relaxing atmosphere. We are open 7 days a week serving breakfast and lunch. You can also enjoy beer, wine and cocktails with your meal if you desire.
Grandmas Breakfast Casserole
10-15 boiled, peeled and cut potatoes
1 large yellow onion
2 – 26 oz cans of cream of mushroom soup
1 cup sour cream
1 lb hot Italian sausage cooked
½ lb regular sausage cooked
Salt and pepper to taste
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Mix all of the above ingredients together reserving half of the cheese to sprinkle on top. The best way to get everything mixed together is put rubber gloves on and user your hands. Salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle remaining cheese on top, cover with foil and bake at 350 for one hour.