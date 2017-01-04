SYSCO KITCHEN: Ogawa's makes sushi easy

Ogawa’s is a well-established Japanese restaurant located at 375 E. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR. Ogawa’s provides a comfortable, friendly family atmosphere for the Treasure Valley. The restaurant serves Teriyaki bowls that include fresh vegetables, a choice of fish, beef, grilled or Mafa chicken, served on top of a bed of rice (white or brown) and/or Yakisoba. Ogawa’s also serves burgers using 100% certified Angus beef; but if beef isn’t your thing, try a salmon or chicken burger instead. Another attraction to Ogawa’s is its variety of fresh, delicious Sushi. The items mention here are just the highlights of Ogawa’s menu options. In addition, the restaurant serves Bento boxes, as well as seasonal specials.
Recipe-
Sushi Rice
Nori
Tuna and tempura shrimp for the inside of the roll
Krab, jalapeno, bacon, green onion and spicy mayo for the topping
Siracha to cover
Lay the sushi rice on the nori, put the tuna and tempura shrimp on the rice and roll up.
In a bowl combine the Krab, jalapeno, bacon, green onion and spicy mayo together and mix.
Cut the sushi roll into 10-12 pieces put on plate in layers going up like a volcano.
Spread the mixture on top of the roll and top with Siracha sauce.