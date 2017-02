Griddle started in 1948 in Winnemucca, Nevada. Mike and Betty Aboud took over operations in 1960 followed by their son David Aboud. They’ve happily expanded to 4 locations in the treasure valley, most recently in Nampa, Idaho.

Recipe

Auntie Mo’s Spuds

Concocted by Aunt Maureen, Mike’s little girl, this creation of freshly shredded hash browns mixed with bacon, mushrooms, onions and bell peppers topped with the goodness of melted cheddar has become a Griddle classic and a true customer favorite.