Why you're sick when it's cold according to science

It never fails. The temperature drops and suddenly everyone in your home and everyone around you is sick.

Doctors and scientists have noticed the same thing, and they've been trying to find the reasons why.

All of the research agrees. The cold doesn't make you sick, germs do. However, the cold weather and our behaviors when the weather is cold can make us more susceptible to getting the cold or flu.

Watch the video for five different reasons all of us are sicker in the cold winter.

