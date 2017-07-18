Tropical Storm Don forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Don formed in the southern Atlantic late on Monday, and it's cruising westward toward the Caribbean Sea.



The storm is expected to bring heavy rains and gusty winds to the Windward Islands late Tuesday night and into Wednesday. From there, it'll drift into the southern Caribbean Sea, hugging the northern coast of Venezuela, South America.



This is the fourth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season and the second one to affect the Windward Islands and South America.



Tropical Storm Bret took nearly an identical path almost a month ago to the day.



Similar to Bret, Don is expected to be short-lived, too.

Tropical Storm Don will likely remain a tropical storm, never reaching hurricane status, before fizzling out in the Western Caribbean when it runs into strong wind shear, a notorious hurricane killer.



Behind Don, another tropical system is developing, and it could become the fifth named storm of the season, Emily, as early as the end of the week.

