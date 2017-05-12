Tennis ball-sized hail, tornado highlight week full of severe weather

Cloudy / Windy
A number of tornadoes tore across Oklahoma and Texas on Thursday, May 11, 2017. All of the tornadoes were small, but that didn't stop them from causing big damage. This is one of those tornadoes, an EF-1 with winds upwards of 100 mph. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
May and June are prime time for tornadoes and severe weather across the United States, and this past week was a prime example.
The week began with tennis ball-sized hail across Colorado, causing widespread damages to windshields parked anywhere near the storm.
The severe thunderstorms continued to trek eastward throughout the week, leaving wind, hail and in a few instances, tornado damages in their wake.
Thursday's storms were mostly centered in Oklahoma and eastern Texas. The video at the top of this story shows some of the damages an EF-1 tornado left behind in Owasso, Oklahoma.
In the coming weeks, chances for tornadoes will only increase, peaking in the first week of June.
