Storms in Pacific right now could break a record

The National Hurricane Center is watching not one, but two different tropical disturbances in the eastern Pacific.

If either of them becomes a tropical depression before Thursday, May 12, it will be the earliest a depression has ever formed there.

The disturbance dubbed Invest 90E is a few hundred miles southwest off the coast of Costa Rica, and it has the best chance to break the record. It's slowly moving to the northwest, and the National Hurricane Center is currently giving it a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next five days.

The second disturbance is farther to the west and is likely to be absorbed by Invest 90E.

If one of these becomes a named tropical storm, it will be called Tropical Storm Adrian.

Neither of these disturbances will likely affect the United States as most of them fizzle out in the colder waters if they move farther north, but portions of Central America could get some stormy, windy weather as a result.

Both of these systems are developing at record early times, and they just happen to coincide with Hurricane Preparedness Week.

Throughout the week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is educating people who live in hurricane-prone areas how to prepare themselves for any hurricanes that may strike in the upcoming hurricane season.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1 while the Eastern Pacific hurricane season begins on May 15.

