Oroville dam in California: How did it fill so fast?

Jason Meyers
10:02 AM, Feb 13, 2017

Nearly 200,000 Californians living just north of Sacramento were  ordered to evacuate  because of major flooding concerns. Authorities  issued the order  because the emergency spillway at Oroville Dam is in  danger of failing . The local sheriff emphasized this is "not a drill," and the governor  declared  a state of emergency.  Spillways are safety valves used to release water in a controlled manner. This prevents Lake Oroville from spilling over the dam. After a remarkably rainy winter, state officials discovered a hole in the dam's  main spillway  Feb. 7. And now its  emergency spillway , which was used for the first time ever, also has erosion damage. The dam itself is separate from the spillway and is structurally sound. The California Department of Water Resources said water  stopped flowing  over the emergency spillway Sunday night. But it's not clear when residents might be able to return home. SEE MORE: Droughts Have Seriously Damaged California's Tree Population The large amount of precipitation  this winter  comes after a five-year drought in California. Trending stories at Newsy.com In Lieu Of Conway, Stephen Miller Makes Impression On Sunday Shows Yale University Will Rename Calhoun College, Remove Slavery Connection Alec Baldwin's Photo Trumps The President's In Foreign Newspaper

Damage to a spillway on California's Oroville Dam prompted an urgent call for residents downstream to evacuate to higher ground Sunday. 

KCRA
© 2017 Cable News Network, Inc.

The Oroville Dam in northern California began overflowing this past weekend, which spurred the mandatory evacuation of 188,000 people nearby.

So how did the nation's tallest dam go from the status quo to overflowing in such a short time?

The short answer — lots and lots of rain in a very short amount of time.

At the beginning of the year, more than 80 percent of California was experiencing some sort of drought conditions. Now, that number is down to roughly 60 percent, and the worst of it has been erased off the map.

Record amounts of rain have fallen across California, and the northern Sierra Nevada mountain range has experienced one of its wettest seasons on record.

RELATED: Storm Shield app provides life-saving weather alerts
RELATED: SnowCast tells how much snow will fall at your location

All of that rain and snow feed into Lake Oroville.

In the last 60 days, parts of California and Nevada have received 600 percent of their average rainfall.

If you're wondering how much rain that equates to in inches, some places received 50 or more inches of rain in almost just as many days.

California is experiencing a stretch of dry weather at the beginning of this week, but more rain is expected in the northern half of the state near the Oroville Dam on Thursday and Friday.

Follow Storm Shield Meteorologist Jason Meyers via the Storm Shield app on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Download the Storm Shield Weather Radio App for your iPhone or Android device and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Named by Time.com one of the best weather apps for your iPhone.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top