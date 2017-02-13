Oroville dam in California: How did it fill so fast?

So how did the nation's tallest dam go from the status quo to overflowing in such a short time?
The short answer — lots and lots of rain in a very short amount of time.
At the beginning of the year, more than 80 percent of California was experiencing some sort of drought conditions. Now, that number is down to roughly 60 percent, and the worst of it has been erased off the map.
Record amounts of rain have fallen across California, and the northern Sierra Nevada mountain range has experienced one of its wettest seasons on record.