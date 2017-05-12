Mom's best weather advice — Mother's Day

For this Mother's Day weekend, we asked some people what advice their moms gave them growing up before they headed out into the elements.

After all, Mom knows best — even when it comes to the weather.

We also heard a few good stories like when your mom is terrified of the tornado sirens:



Or when your mom can forecast better than they do on TV:



And there's also that one time your mom put ALL the gloves in one place:



Whether your mom had some good advice or stories growing up or maybe she still does, just be sure to celebrate her this Sunday for Mother's Day.

Maybe she could use the Storm Shield App for her iPhone or Android?

