Hot dogs explain the dog days of summer

It's National Hot Dog Day, and for many parts of the country, it's hot.

You might even say we're in the midst of the dog days of summer.

Given the day and the time of year, this seems to be a perfect opportunity to explain why we call it the dog days of summer, using hot dogs (dogs that are actually hot) to help us understand.

Watch the video for more.

