Have climate change questions? Ask us

Climate change science and global warming may be something not everyone fully understands.

This is a big topic involving a lot of complicated science, but not everyone has access to ask scientist — until today.

The Denver Channel's Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson and Scott Denning, Professor of Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University, are hosting a Facebook Live conversation on The Denver Channel's Facebook page, and taking everyone's questions.

The conversation is scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m. MDT, and it should last for roughly 20 to 30 minutes.

During the allotted time, both scientists will discuss climate change science and its potential impacts.

Climate change has a controversial history:

Follow Storm Shield Meteorologist Jason Meyers via the Storm Shield app on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Download the Storm Shield Weather Radio App for your iPhone or Android device and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Named by Time.com one of the best weather apps for your iPhone.