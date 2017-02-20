Has spring already sprung across the US?

Nearly the entire United States is experiencing exceptionally warm temperatures — 20 or more degrees warmer than normal. Places that normally see temperatures in the 40s two-thirds of the way through February are currently seeing highs in the 60s and 70s.

This current warm stretch is going to linger through most of the week, and for the East, the entire week.

These warmer temperatures have people asking, "Are we done with winter?" The answer depends on where you live.

In the next couple of weeks, temperatures aren't expected to remain as warm as they are now, but it will remain warmer than average in the eastern half of the country while colder winter temperatures are likely to return in the western half.

The colder air in the western half of the country will eventually have to go somewhere, and it'll likely move across the country, covering the eastern United States during the second and third weeks of March, giving places like the Plains, Midwest and Northeast at least one more taste of winter weather.

The official start to spring is exactly a month away, and the overall forecast for the new season is looking warmer across most of the United States.

