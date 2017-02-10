Disastrous weather is expensive, costs billions

However, the number of flooding events made 2016 stand out more than any other year.
Last year doubled the previous record for the number of inland flooding events surpassing $1 billion in damages. There were four.
Texas and Louisiana flooded in early March. Then, Houston flooded in mid-April. West Virginia flooded in June, and then Louisiana flooded again in August.
The second round of flooding in Louisiana and Hurricane Matthew were easily the two most expensive events from 2016. Each of them cost an estimated $10 billion.
As for 2017, we'll have to wait and see, but it appears the number of billion-dollar weather events is on the rise. Since 1980, the average number of billion-dollar weather events is 5.5 events per year. In the most recent five years, however, that number is almost double at 10.6 events per year.