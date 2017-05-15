Brace for an extra hot summer

Jason Meyers
10:10 AM, May 15, 2017
2 hours ago

The summer forecast is in for the months of June, July and August. And right now, it's looking like a hot summer for most of the United States. Rainfall may be heavy in a small section of the country, barring any soaking hurricanes, and it could be a bit drier for parts of the Midwest. There's no El Niño and no La Niña currently in place, but one could develop by the end of summer, which could affect the end of the hurricane season. Find Storm Shield elsewhere on the internet: http://www.stormshieldalerts.com http://www.facebook.com/stormshieldapp http://twitter.com/StormShieldApp Download the Storm Shield App: iPhone: http://bit.ly/stormshieldapp-ios30 Android: http://bit.ly/stormshieldapp-android Phone Call Alerts: http://bit.ly/stormshield-phonecall

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The official first full day of summer in the United States will be June 21 this year.

However, the mild winter and unusual spring has given nearly everyone a taste of summer weather at some point.

RELATED: Storm Shield app provides life-saving weather alerts

The coming months of June, July and August are sure to be warm as summer always is, but this year looks to be hotter than most for almost the entire country. Additional rain is expected in a few select spots across the United States while others could experience a drier summer.

Watch the video above to get a better idea of what the nation can expect.

Excessive heat causes more deaths than any other type of weather, and summer brings not only heat but an increased chance for tornadoes in June, lightning in July and the peak of hurricane season at the end of August.

Follow Storm Shield Meteorologist Jason Meyers via the Storm Shield app on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Download the Storm Shield Weather Radio App for your iPhone or Android device and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Named by Time.com one of the best weather apps for your iPhone.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top