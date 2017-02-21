Blizzard conditions to end spring-like warmth

After almost a week of record-breaking, or at least near record-breaking temperatures, it's hard to believe something like a blizzard is going to cut across the country.
Beginning on Thursday, a strong low pressure system is expected to develop in eastern Colorado over the Plains. That storm system will strengthen quickly, and begin to pull in some of the colder air over the Northern Rockies.
From there, the winter storm is likely to travel across the Plains and into the Upper Midwest. Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin are most likely to bear the brunt of the storm with the heaviest snow and the strongest winds.