Yotes Hold Spring Game

CALDWELL - In Caldwell, the Yotes held their gold and purple Spring game where the gold team on 27-7.

Redshirt Freshman Quarterback Connor Richardson was 6-for-10 for 138 yards and two touchdowns and added 94 yards rushing to lead the gold team to victory.

For the purple squad Tyler Cox scored the only touchdown of the spring game. The Yotes will return to the field in August for preparation for the 2017 opener at Montana Western.

SCORING SUMMARY:



GOLD – Connor Richardson 5-run (Kyle Mitchell kick) 7-0

PURPLE – John Horn 42-pass from Tyler Cox (Mitchell kick) 7-7

GOLD – Charlie Shepherd 46-pass from Richardson (Mitchell kick) 14-7

GOLD – Broch Cliff 21-pass from Pete Wysong (Mitchell kick) 21-7

GOLD – Dominic Garzoli 48-pass from Richardson (pass failed) 27-7



RUSHING: Richardson 13-94, Cox 12-69, Kirby 9-41, Z. Garzoli 2-10, D. Garzoli 4-9, Shepherd 1-5, Huebner 1-2.



PASSING: Richardson 6-10-138-0, Cox 8-17-94-1, Wysong 4-5-63-0



RECEIVING: Shepherd 3-61, D. Garzoli 3-56, Sisnett 3-27, Cliff 2-47, Huebner 2-28, Horn 1-42, White 1-12, J. Lindsley 1-10, Reay 1-7, Crafton 1-5.



TACKLES: Rivers 5-0, C. Lindsley 5-0, Lyons 4-1, Dance 3-1, Henderson 3-1, Whitfield 3-0, Carr 2-1, Temple 2-1, Taua 2-1, Walter 2-0, Copeland 2-0, Nero 2-0, Waters 2-0, Crawford 2-0, , White 2-0, Hall 1-1, Huskey 0-2, Boeger 1-0, Alesi 1-0, Lavin 1-0, Davis 1-0, Krasowski 1-0, Nyirakomini 1-0, Clark-Gammell 1-0, Walden 1-0, Thompson 1-0.



PUNTING: Mitchell 3-108



KICKING: Mitchell 4-4 PAT



PENALTIES: Purple 4-30; Gold 5-55



TOTAL YARDS – Purple 40-201; Gold 41-317