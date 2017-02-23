Yotes are on to the Semifinals with win

Dan Hawk
10:38 PM, Feb 22, 2017
Caldwell - The Yotes were victorious in the quarterfinals of the Cascade Tournament against Northwest winning 75 to 72.

Aitor Zubizarreta drained a 3-pointer with one minute remaining to break the 11th tie of the night.  Melba, Idaho native Joey Nebeker led the Yotes with 28 points as C of I ran their win streak to nine games.

With the win, the Yotes are on 23-8 overall and will host Oregon Tech this Saturday night at 7 p.m. in a Cascade Conference semifinal.

