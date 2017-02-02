Yotes add 30 players on signing day

Caldwell - In Caldwell, signing day was a big splash for the Coyotes heading into the 2017 season. The Yotes are coming off a 4-7 season that featured wins against two Top-20 programs and is hopefully looking to turn the corner.

In all the Yotes signed 30 players for the upcoming season. They added four players from Centennial High School out of Corona, California. Centennial finished the season this year as the number 10 best team in the country according to USA Today.

Along with recruiting in California the coyotes also kept it local adding 5 players from Mountain View High school who just won the 5A State championship this past year.

Overall Head Coach Mike Moroski is pleased in what his team did with recruiting.



"The recruiting class was great so we couldn't be more excited it's a highly energetic day. It's a big deal for young guys all over the country who are signing so we feel great we signed 30 guys. We got four or five players from Idaho that we think could be an immediate impact, and we think it's our best recruiting class yet," said, Head Coach Mike Moroski.

In all the Yotes added 9 players from the gem state. Of the Idaho players 6 of them coming right out of the treasure valley and having three 5A All-State players coming from Mountain View High School, highlighted by wide receiver Keenan Pattwell who had over 1500 total yards of offense and 16 touchdowns.