Yakoo ready for tough Baylor team

BOISE - The Broncos will take the field in six days against the Baylor Bears from the Big 12. The last time Boise State played a Big-12 team came against Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl.

Starting the season the Baylor Bears were winners of six straight and were ranked in the top 10, then they hit a bulk of their big 12 schedules and suffered losses to four bowl teams.

Baylor has shown to be one of the best in college football in recent seasons winning at least 10 games in four of the previous five seasons and that gives senior lineman Mario Yakoo to not overlook the Bears.

"We still have that dirty taste in our mouth. There is nothing better to cure that dirty taste than to just dominate and get that win. You know at the beginning of the year they were one of the most elite teams in the country and the last four or five years they have been great so this is a good test for us as a program and as a team,” said, Senior OL Mario Yakoo.