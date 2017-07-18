Wilson named to Hornung Award Watch List

BOISE - The postseason watch list for the Broncos continues to pile up for the team. This time Senior wide receiver Cedrick Wilson was named to his first postseason-award watch list the Paul Hornung award.

The award is given to the most versatile player in major college football. Last year, in his debut season for the Broncos, Wilson hauled in 56 passes and just over 1100 yards and a team-leading 11 touchdowns.

Wilson was also named an All-Mountain West honorable mention. He finished the season ranked in the Mountain West top 10 in touchdown catches. Boise state has a total of six players tabbed to post season watch lists.

Along with the six, there are two players that are on multiple lists with nose tackle David moa on three lists and quarterback Brett Rypien on two lists.



A complete breakdown of Boise State’s Watch Lists candidates can be found below:

Broncos On 2017 Postseason Award Watch Lists

C Mason Hampton

Rimington Trophy

OL Archie Lewis

Outland Trophy

NT David Moa

Bednarik Award

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Outland Trophy

TE Jake Roh

Mackey Award

QB Brett Rypien

Maxwell Award

Allstate AFCA Good Hands Team

WR Cedrick Wilson

Paul Hornung Award

