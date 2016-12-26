Wilson and Rypien combo is brings a lot to the offense

Winter Storm Warning issued December 26 at 3:45PM MST expiring December 28 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union, Wallowa
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 2:51PM MST expiring December 28 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Boise, Camas, Elmore
Winter Storm Warning issued December 26 at 2:25AM MST expiring December 28 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Blaine, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Madison, Teton
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 1:57PM MST expiring December 28 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Butte, Cassia, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Minidoka, Power
Scottsdale, AZ - One advantage the Broncos have is the combination of wide receiver Cedrick Wilson and quarterback Brett Rypien.
This season Rypien has found Wilson for 11 touchdowns and this leads the team. Wilson says it's the connection that they have on and off the field that makes them successful and he hopes it continues in the Cactus Bowl.
Wilson said Rypien is skills are improving each day and their chemistry is stronger too. He said when he turns around on the field the ball is right there.
Whenever Wilson passes the film room and he sees Rypien he goes in and they watch film together instead of viewing it separately. Wilson added he thought such actions built a stronger receiver and quarterback chemistry.