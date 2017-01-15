Wilcox named Head Coach for California

Oakland,CA - Former Boise State Defensive Coordinator Justin Wilcox has been hired to become the next head coach for Cal.

Wilcox spent the past year as Wisconsin defensive coordinator.

Wilcox served as a defensive coordinator for the next 11 seasons, starting at Boise State from 2006-09. He then followed with two-year stints at Tennessee, Washington, and USC before spending this past season at Wisconsin as defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach.

This past season at Wisconsin, the Badgers finished 11-3 overall and were ranked ninth in the final Associated Press poll. Wisconsin won the Big Ten West Division with a 7-2 league mark.