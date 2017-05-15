Whats next for the Boise State Mens Basketball team?

BOISE - The Boise state basketball coaching staff received a big shake up with John Rillie leaving the program to join Santa Barbara's team. It leaves some holes for head coach Leon Rice moving forward.

With Rillie's departure, rice has only two other assistant coaches on staff with Phil Beckner and Mike Burns.

It won't be the first offseason for coach rice to deal with hiring new assistants having lost two coaches in the past 14 months with the program.

The Broncos will also need to make adjustments to their roster with guard Paris Austin being granted a release from the program on Friday. The team will have the services of Chandler Hutchison back who is the team's leading scorer.

Hutchison entered his name into this year's NBA draft but didn't hire an agent so he will return for his senior season.