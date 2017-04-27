Vandals ready for Fridays Spring game

MOSCOW - The Vandals are putting the final touches on spring football which will wrap up this Friday with the annual silver and gold game.

The offense looks to maintain the success that they had a season ago with a victory in the Potato Bowl.

Quarterback Matt Linehan should go down as one of the best quarterbacks in Vandal football history.

His backfield is returning and a majority of the receivers will be back, although they will need to replace both tight ends.

Linehan says the silver and gold game gives the team the chance to take off the training wheels and get ready for fall camp.

"I think as a team you have improved in all facets but there is a lot of room left. The ceiling is high but we gotta make sure we get there. I think that's one of those things where you don't really know when guys are going to step up we are still in spring ball and summer conditioning and then fall camp coming up.

We are trying a lot of different things trying different things with the young guys and see where they stand and where they are going to contribute and I think right now we are still trying to figure things out but we are in a good place," said, Quarterback Matt Linehan.

