Vandals Picked Sixth in Conference Poll

MOSCOW - The Idaho Vandals were picked to finish sixth in the sun belt conference preseason poll, the league office announced today. The vandals, one of four sun belt schools to win a bowl last season. The silver and gold finished the season with five straight wins, closing out the year at 9 and 4.



Idaho tied for third in the SBC a year ago with a 6-2 record. Coach Petrino had this to say about getting set for next season. "We are excited to get the season going," head coach Paul Petrino commented. "We are going to build off our success from last year. We know this is a tough conference, but we are working hard to win another bowl game this season."



Appalachian State picked up seven first place votes to claim the number one spot. Troy, selected second, received two first place votes remember the Trojans will face Boise State for the Broncos home opener. The vandals received 84 points and are right behind Louisiana Lafayette who finished 6 and 7 last year.



It's worth noting Aikeem Coleman, Matt Linehan, and coach Petrino will be in new Orleans this weekend for the annual sun belt media day. The event will be streamed live on ESPN3.