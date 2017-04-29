Vallejo Drafted By The Buffalo Bills In Sixth Round

Philadelphia, PA - Former Bronco linebacker Tanner Vallejo was also drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL draft.

This past season Vallejo played in nine games before he had wrist surgery. He finished with 69 tackles.

He went off the charts in 2014 having 100 tackles. The linebacker also found the end zone twice.

Vallejo started 10 of the 12 games in which he appeared in 2015, finishing third on the team with 57 tackles and tied for fourth with 8.0 tackles-for-loss.

Over his four-year Boise State career, he earned All-Mountain West recognition, being named to the Second Team in 2014, and honorable mention in 2015 and 2016.