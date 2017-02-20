Treasure Valley Schools Bring home Championships

Nampa - The girl's state basketball tournament concluded at the Idaho Center on Saturday and the Middleton Vikings took home the 4A State Championship against Bishop Kelly.

It was the first time in 4 years that the Vikings won the title. Middleton never trailed in the contest and also picked up their 16th straight victory as they started the game on the 8-1 run and the Knights were unable to recover.

In the 5A State Championship, the Centennial Patriots were winners over of the top-ranked Eagle Mustangs winning 40 to 37.

It was also the first time this season that the Pats were able to beat the Mustangs losing four straight against them this year.

For Centennial, it was also bittersweet due to the fact of losing last year in the state championship against Mountain View.