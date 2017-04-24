The Idaho Steelheads season comes to an end

BOISE - The Idaho Steelheads saw their season come to an end against the Colorado Eagles last night at CenturyLink Arena. After a gut wrenching game 4 on Friday Night, the Eagles came out firing on all cylinders in game five, scoring the game's first three goals of the contest.

The Colorado Eagles finished the night with a 6-3 win taking the best-of-seven, Mountain Division Semifinals series, four games to one. For Colorado, they advance to the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time. Head Coach Graham says the loss stings but is still proud of his team.



"It's Tough there was no lack of effort at the end of the day I'm proud of that group. For the year they put in 43 wins in the regular season and that is nothing to be ashamed of, obviously, the ultimate goal is what you do in the postseason so it hurts right now," said, Head Coach Neil Graham.

It wasn't a complete loss The Steelheads earned 93 points in the regular season, their fifth-highest total in an ECHL season. They also had 43 wins, tied for fifth most in their history.

"It's the best group I've been around. Not taking anything from the other teams I've coached or played on but there was something really special about this group and the way they cared for each other. The way they treated one another it was unique. It really was our second family it was a hockey family in there I think the results speak for themselves," said, Head Coach Neil Graham.

For now, it's going to be about exit interviews and cleaning out the locker rooms. Heading into the offseason there are a lot of decisions to be made with ECHL contracts for the players being only one year in length. This season, the squad carried a bond and there would plenty of chances to see the same Steelheads next season.



"We brought in a special group this year and the character of our group was outstanding and it hurts right now because I know what we were capable of. I know the potential of what could have been but it wasn't meant to be this year for reasons and we will reflect on that for sure," said, Head Coach Neil Graham.