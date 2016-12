The Broncos participate helping with the Salvalation Army

Phoenix, AZ - The Broncos helped spread Christmas cheer today as nearly thirty players traveled to the Salvation Army Christmas dinner in downtown Phoenix.

The players signed autographs, played catch with their young fans, and helped sever dinner to guests. Those Broncos who participated were either redshirts or injured.

There was roughly 5,000 meals served as participants were able to enjoy entertainment, games, free long distance phone calls, haircuts, family photos, and much more.

The Broncos who participated expressed their appreciation in helping those who came for the meal.