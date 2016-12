The Broncos enjoyed Christmas

Scottsdale, AZ - The Bronco players woke up this morning with a little extra energy today as Santa Claus arrived in Arizona to visit the team and celebrate the Christmas holiday. Coaches and players commented on what Christmas means to them.

Singing Rudolph the Red-Nosed reindeer, many players had many comments about Christmas in the desert. Many of those who talked mentioned how as great as it was to play in the Cactus Bowl the goal was to play hard Tuesday night. Tyler Rausa, who received a wastebasket hoop set said, "You know I'll call out Nick Duncan right now because I'm going to be practicing in my room all day, and I'm coming after you, Nick."

Merry Christmas Bronco Nation.