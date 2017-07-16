The Broncos are looking for the next great WR

BOISE - The Boise State Bronco football team will take to the field next Thursday for the summer classic at memorial stadium.

The Broncos will trade in their spikes for a softball glove and a bat. It is the last big activity for the team prior to them beginning fall camp next month.

Last season we saw the likes of Cedrick Wilson and Thomas Sperbeck lead the offensive out on the edge on deep balls.

Both of them accounted for a total of twenty touchdowns. Junior wide out AJ Richardson hauled in one touchdown says the young group will need to step up this fall in order to win some ball games.

"There is new people out there and new faces. It's time for different people to make plays. We have more of a unity than the last past three years. it's always been (Thomas) Sperbeck and Chaz (Anderson) so it's kinda different now. Brett Rypien is used to throwing to those type of guys so now he has to trust all of his receivers,” said, Junior Wide Receiver A.J. Richardson.



