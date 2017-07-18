Summer Golf Tip #3 Grips with Broncos Dan Potter

BOISE - The weather in the treasure valley continues to be perfect to play some rounds of golf. WIth that said I have teamed up with both the men's and golf coaches of Boise State to bring you summer golf tips.

This weeks tip is with Boise State men's head coach Dan Potter. Coach Potter recommends talking to your club pro one what type of clubs to purchase. A person grips are something that any player of the game needs to change up every now and then.

“I see people all the time that have grips that are really worn down, slippery and they might be different sizes. So I recommend taking a look at your grips,” said, Boise State's Men's Head Golf Coach Dan Potter.

Potter also says always check with someone at the golf shop to figure out what works best for you.

“Talk to somebody at the golf shop that can put them on for you, it is a lot less expensive and they can do it relatively quickly. It's going to improve your contact with that club and hopefully will be able to take shots off your game,” said, Potter.