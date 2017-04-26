Steelheads reflect on season

BOISE - The Idaho Steelheads are packing up and heading back home to reflect on a year that had them finish with 43 wins which were tied for fifth most in franchise history in the ECHL era.

It's the ninth Steelheads team in 14 ECHL seasons to reach both benchmarks in a season.

The Steelheads clinched their 20th playoff berth in 20 seasons on March 29th with a 2-1 win over the Colorado Eagles. The Steelheads’ 20 consecutive playoff appearances are the longest active streak in professional hockey across the NHL, AHL, and ECHL, and their 14 consecutive ECHL playoff appearances compose the longest active streak in the league. In 20 seasons, the Steelheads have compiled 89 playoff victories to go along with two Kelly Cup Championships in 2004 and 2007.

However the team fell short of their ultimate goal, Forward Jefferson Dahl says he is proud of the team’s success they had on the ice this year.

“It didn’t end the way we wanted to but we had a good group in the locker room and throughout the year you saw that with the team we had. Even though we didn’t get the results at the end of the year I thought we competed for goals and met challenges along the way,” said, Forward Jefferson Dahl.