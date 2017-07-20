Steelheads Extend Head Coach Neil Graham Contract

BOISE - The Idaho Steelheads announced today they have extended the contract of head coach and director of hockey operations Neil Graham through the end of the 2019 season.



Graham is currently the second-youngest bench boss in the ECHL. He has led the Steelheads to two playoff berths and a 43-win season last year.



Graham is preparing for his sixth season with the organization, having served as a player-assistant with the Steelheads beginning in 2012.



“It’s certainly very exciting for me. I think we’ve had two successful seasons, and there’s a lot more to be done and a lot more to be accomplished,” said Graham. “I like what we’ve built so far, but it’s important to maintain our goal of getting to that next level and bringing a Kelly Cup back to Idaho.”